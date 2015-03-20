FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation unlikely to rise much in medium term-Carstens
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation unlikely to rise much in medium term-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens on Friday forecast inflation would be contained in the medium term, adding that a marked decline in the peso currency against the dollar had done little to stoke price pressures.

“It’s unlikely for us to move to a much higher level of inflation in the medium and long term,” Carstens told a local radio station.

Mexican inflation has eased to the central bank’s 3 percent target for the first time in nearly 9 years, despite a historic slump in the peso, which has been hit by falling oil prices and anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

“We have seen very little pass-through to inflation from exchange rate fluctuations,” Carstens added.

In a separate interview, Carstens said he believed the Mexican currency was undervalued. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

