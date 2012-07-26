FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank gov Carstens: Room for peso to rise
July 26, 2012 / 11:55 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico central bank gov Carstens: Room for peso to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor said on Thursday that there was room for the peso to rise versus other currencies as exchange rates do not reflect the strength of the domestic economy.

“I think the peso today does not reflect the strong fundamentals of the Mexican economy... I can say with confidence there is room for the peso to appreciate,” Agustin Carstens told a news conference in London.

Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 percent last week as it eyed a spike in inflation, but it noted a growing risk of a global downturn.

