10 months ago
Mexico market volatility could ease if Trump situation "resolves itself"-cbank gov
October 13, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 10 months ago

Mexico market volatility could ease if Trump situation "resolves itself"-cbank gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that volatility in local markets could ease if the situation involving U.S. Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump "resolves itself."

Speaking on local radio, Carstens also said the peso has been helped by the central bank's decision to hike rates by 50 basis points last month, as well as Trump's loss of ground in the U.S. presidential race.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
