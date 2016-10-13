MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that volatility in local markets could ease if the situation involving U.S. Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump "resolves itself."

Speaking on local radio, Carstens also said the peso has been helped by the central bank's decision to hike rates by 50 basis points last month, as well as Trump's loss of ground in the U.S. presidential race.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Kim Coghill)