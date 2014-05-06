FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casa Saba to sell pharma retail arm to Alliance Boots for $638 mln
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Casa Saba to sell pharma retail arm to Alliance Boots for $638 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexican company Grupo Casa Saba said on Tuesday it had agreed the sale of its pharmacy retail business to European retailer Alliance Boots for 8.3 billion Mexican pesos ($638.07 million).

The transaction requires Alliance to launch a tender offer for the shares of Farmacias Ahumada S.A., which trade on the Chilean stock exchange, Casa Saba said in a statement.

Farmacias Ahumada has over 1,400 stores across Mexico and Chile and is also the franchise licensee for GNC, a chain of health consumer products in Chile and Brazil, it added.

Alliance Boots, which runs Europe’s largest pharmacy chain, is 45 percent owned by U.S.-based Walgreen Co.

$1 = 13.0080 Mexican Pesos Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
