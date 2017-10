MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Privately-held industrial conglomerate Elementia, minority-owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, plans to list shares in Mexico’s stock market in the medium term, Elementia’s CEO Eduardo Musalem said on Tuesday.

Elementia said earlier on Tuesday it will launch a new cement company, Cementos Fortaleza, that will compete against leading Mexican cement maker Cemex.