CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico's Cemex has earmarked $100 mln of assets for sale - CEO

(Corrects throughout after company says it has identified assets to sell, but not yet sold them)

MONTERREY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement makers, said on Thursday it had so far earmarked around $100 million worth of assets of the roughly $1 billion to $1.5 billion it is looking to divest.

Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told journalists the company had identified around $100 million of assets to sell under a divestment plan announced in February.

Gonzalez also said that the company would have more clarity on the asset sales in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by G Crosse)