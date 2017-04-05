FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission blocks Cemex sale of Croatia operations-Cemex
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

European Commission blocks Cemex sale of Croatia operations-Cemex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex will keep its Croatian operations after the European Commission blocked their sale to Hungary's Duna-Drava Cement Kft, Cemex said in a statement on Wednesday.

CEMEX Croatia operates 3 cement plants, 7 concrete plants, 2 quarries and a network of maritime and land-based terminals in Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, the company said.

Duna-Drava Cement KFT is a joint venture owned by German HeidelbergCement AG and Schwenk Zement AG. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

