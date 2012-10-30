FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico's Cemex to join clean energy fund
October 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Mexico's Cemex to join clean energy fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show fund expects to raise $300 mln, not Cemex)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday it will join a clean energy fund that is expected to raise $300 million through a public offer of Capital Development Certificates on Mexico’s stock exchange.

Cemex said its participation in the fund would be limited to management and advisory activities, and that it will retain a minority equity stake no higher than 10 percent in sponsored projects. (Reporting By Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

