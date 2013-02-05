Mexico's Cemex seen narrowing loss in fourth quarter

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's top cement maker, Cemex, is expected to narrow its net loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, helped by improved performance in its main U.S. market and cost reduction. A Reuters poll showed six analysts on average forecast that Cemex lost $47 million in the October-December period, compared with a net loss of $146 million in the same period of 2011. Analysts' forecasts ranged from earnings of $77 million to a loss of $134 million. "Thanks to getting back to its operational level and smaller currency exchange losses, net losses should continue to fall," said Santander analyst Gonzalo Fernandez in a report. Cemex has posted net losses for the past 11 quarters as global demand for cement plummeted after the financial crisis. The 2007 purchase of Australian company Rinker also left the company mired in debt. Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in dollars. OCT-DEC OCT-DEC PERCENTAGE 2012 2011 CHANGE Revenue 3.741 bln 3.706 bln 0.94 pct EBITDA 629 mln 542 mln +16.05 pct OP. profit 299 mln 224 mln +33.48 pct Net loss -47 mln -146 mln n/a