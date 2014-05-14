Shares in Mexico's Cemex fall as leadership uncertainty nags

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex fell by more than one percent in early trading on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over who will lead the company following the death of Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano earlier this week.

Shares in the company fell by as much as 1.45 percent, before recovering slightly, as investors waited to hear who would replace Zambrano, who died on Monday in Madrid. At 1352 GMT, Cemex shares were down 0.72 percent. (Writing by Dave Graham)