Shares in Mexico's Cemex rise after appointing new CEO, chairman

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex rose more than 1 percent on Friday, the day after the company appointed a new chief executive officer and chairman following the unexpected death of former CEO Lorenzo Zambrano.

Cemex said on Thursday it had promoted Chief Financial Officer Fernando Gonzalez to CEO and Rogelio Zambrano Lozano, a board member since 1987 and a cousin of the late CEO, to chairman of the board.

Analysts applauded the moves as a way of ensuring continuity after Zambrano’s death in Madrid on Monday. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)