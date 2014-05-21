FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Cemex names new chief financial officer
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex names new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex on Wednesday named Jose Antonio Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer, replacing former CFO Fernando Gonzalez, who was promoted last week to the chief executive role after Cemex’s former CEO suddenly died.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez was previously a finance executive at Cemex.

Although the company has had to make management changes, Cemex will continue the strategy laid out by former CEO Lorenzo Zambrano and seek to regain its investment-grade debt rating, new CEO Gonzalez said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.