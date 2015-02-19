FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Cemex creates electricity unit to tap energy reform
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex creates electricity unit to tap energy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexican cement-maker Cemex said on Thursday it has created an energy division to take advantage of Mexico’s landmark energy reform, and launch power projects that could provide up to 5 percent of Mexico’s electricity requirements within five years.

“We are very enthusiastic about Mexico’s energy sector future, and we will leverage on our experience in developing projects that benefit the country,” Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement.

The company will invest $30 million in the new unit, to be called Cemex Energia, over the next five years, the statement said. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.