Mexico's Cemex creates electricity unit to tap energy reform

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexican cement-maker Cemex said on Thursday it has created an energy division to take advantage of Mexico’s landmark energy reform, and launch power projects that could provide up to 5 percent of Mexico’s electricity requirements within five years.

“We are very enthusiastic about Mexico’s energy sector future, and we will leverage on our experience in developing projects that benefit the country,” Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement.

The company will invest $30 million in the new unit, to be called Cemex Energia, over the next five years, the statement said. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)