FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico's Cemex misses analysts' expectations, shares sink
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico's Cemex misses analysts' expectations, shares sink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, adds details from conference call, share price drop)

MONTERREY/MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex , one of the world’s largest cement companies, on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss, missing analysts’ expectations of a small profit, as a cut in expenses failed to offset a dip in revenue.

Cemex shares sank more than 5 percent after a conference call with executives, as analysts expressed concern about the drop in revenue in the latest quarter amid currency volatility and competition, and the outlook for growth in the low-single digits.

The company reported a loss of $44 million compared to a loss of $106 million a year earlier, adjusted for asset sales in the quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to report a $1 million profit, helped by lower costs and expenses.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $3.7 billion, which a 10 percent decline in expenses to $800 million failed to offset.

Executives told analysts that revenue is likely to grow in the low-single-digit range for the remainder of 2015, and they are focused on continuing to reduce costs and expenses, as well as selling assets.

Cemex has sold $620 million in assets and trimmed its debt by $710 million this year so far, according to the company’s quarterly presentation to analysts.

Core operating profit, or operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 10 percent to $677 million.

Cemex shares were down 5.57 percent at 11.87 pesos in morning trading after the call. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.