a year ago
Mexico's Cemex gets 106 million euro loan from World Bank's IFC
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Cemex gets 106 million euro loan from World Bank's IFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex will receive a 106 million euro ($117.23 million) loan from the World Bank's private sector investment arm to help the cement maker reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost its emission controls, the company said on Tuesday.

The loan from the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) will finance Cemex's green projects completed in 2014 and 2015 as well as ventures for this year.

$1 = 0.9042 euros Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
