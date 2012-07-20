FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 5-U.S. sales turnaround boosts results at Mexico's Cemex
July 20, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 5-U.S. sales turnaround boosts results at Mexico's Cemex

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Q2 loss $187 mln vs Street view loss $76 mln
    * Operating EBITDA up 11 pct to $702 mln
    * Shares jump nearly 6 pct in Mexico


    By Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez
    MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY, July 20 (Reuters) - Cemex reported
its highest quarterly operating core profit in nearly three
years on a pickup in its U.S. business, giving investors hope on
Friday for a turnaround at the debt-laden Mexican cement maker.
    Cemex shares soared to their highest level since the end of
April as investors shrugged off a wider-than-expected net loss.
    Second-quarter operating core profit, or earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 11 percent
to $702 million.
    "That's a big deal," said analyst Robert Wetenhall of RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "You've got to look through
currencies a little bit, but it was a very good quarter for
these guys."
    Cemex, which is looking to extend the maturity on a chunk of
its debt as it struggles with a stagnant construction market,
said second-quarter sales rose 1 percent, excluding currency
movements, as it benefited from higher prices.
    The company's U.S. unit posted operating EBITDA of $3
million after seven consecutive quarters of losses, Wetenhall
noted.
    "The U.S. turned a corner, and that's encouraging," he said.
    Cemex now expects U.S. sales volumes to increase in the high
single-digit percentage range this year, compared with a
previous outlook of growth in the mid-single digits, Chief
Financial Officer Fernando Gonzalez told analysts on a call.
    "We're optimistic ... we're heading in the right direction,"
Gonzalez said on a call with media.
    Cemex ADRs rose 4.9 percent to $7.11 on the New York
Stock Exchange. In Mexico, the company's stock was
up 5.7 percent at 9.45 pesos.
    
    NET LOSS
    While core profit was positive, weaker local currencies in
many of Cemex's important markets meant net sales fell 7 percent
in dollar terms.
    The Monterrey-based company said its second-quarter net loss
had narrowed to $187 million from $209 million a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a loss of about $76
million. 
    During the quarter, the company reduced its debt, including
perpetual notes, by more than $500 million, to $17.64 billion.
Almost 80 percent of Cemex's debt is in U.S. dollars, but less
than 20 percent of its revenue comes from the United States.
    The company, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing
meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy
Australian peer Rinker, has been working its way out of deep
debt obligations for the past three years.
    Earlier this month, it launched an offer to extend the
maturity of a chunk of debt it originally arranged with major
creditors in 2009, when it was looking to avoid default.
 
    That paper is now slated to expire in February 2014, but
Cemex is seeking to extend the expiry to 2017.
    Part of the exchange offer, which needs 95 percent of the
debt holders' support to go ahead, involves a commitment from
Cemex to pay down $1 billion in debt by the end of March 2013.
    The company says it has already identified asset sales that
would allow it to pay this sum, and it is also considering sales
of minority stakes in Cemex operations in some countries.
    The debt exchange offer expires on Aug. 20. Cemex said it
had negotiated the terms with creditors that hold about 50
percent of the debt subject to the exchange offer.
    "The debt exchange is the next step, and it looks like the
outlook (for the company) has made an important turn for the
better, finally," said analyst Carlos Hermosillo of Banorte-Ixe
in Mexico City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
