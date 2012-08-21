UPDATE 2-Mexico's Cemex moves nearer to closing refinancing deal

* Cemex pitched refinancing plan to lenders in late June

* Has acceptance of 90 percent to move ahead with plan

* Lenders take nearly all of high-yield note offer

* Cemex shares rise 2 pct in U.S. and Mexico (Adds background on company’s debt obligations, stock prices)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday it was closer to wrapping up an ambitious refinancing deal that will help it handle $7.2 billion of debt maturing in 2014.

The company’s shares were up 1.9 percent at 10.28 pesos ($0.79) on the Mexican stock exchange following the news.

In June, Monterrey-based Cemex offered creditors a deal that called for a debt exchange, possible asset sales, a prepayment and revised financial covenants in a bid to gain breathing room ahead of the debt coming due.

Cemex said some creditors have agreed to swap about $470 million worth of debt for new high-yield notes as part of the broader refinancing deal. The maximum offered in these instruments was $500 million.

Additionally, Cemex said about 90 percent of lenders have said they are willing to participate in the exchange of the rest of the debt.

The company is giving creditors until Sept. 7 to decide whether to participate in the debt exchange.

Cemex, which was swamped by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker, has been working its way out of deep debt obligations for the past three years.

The June deal also proposed amortizations of $500 million on February 2014, $250 million on June 2016, and $250 million on Dec. 2016.

The company did not provide an update on Tuesday of which assets, if any, would be sold as part of the refinancing deal. But management has floated the idea, a first for the company, of selling minority stakes in some countries to raise cash for a $1 billion paydown in 2013.

The new agreement will contain revised financial covenants too, which keep tabs on the company’s cash generation versus its funded debt, or the sum included in a 2009 refinancing deal.

Cemex shares in New York were up 2.1 percent at $7.90. ($1 = 13.0670 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez; editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)