FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Mexican cement maker Cemex's core profit up but below expectations
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 3-Mexican cement maker Cemex's core profit up but below expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Rewrites first paragraph, adds share movements)

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s largest cement companies, on Friday reported its first quarterly profit since the financial crisis in 2009, but its core profit missed analysts’ expectations as domestic sales remained weak.

The company reported an unexpected profit of $76 million, mostly driven by a $77 million gain from a derivative position tied to the company’s own share price. Cemex shares rose 9.5 percent in the second quarter.

But the company said its core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), was only $737 million, up from $730 million in the year-earlier period but below analysts’ estimates of $768 million.

Cemex shares fell more than 2 percent on Mexico’s stock exchange before paring losses. They were last trading up about 1 percent at 17 pesos.

Net sales totaled $4.2 billion, up 4 percent from the April-June period last year, helped by higher prices and a pick-up in sales volumes in the United States, Mediterranean, South and Central America and in the Caribbean and Asia.

U.S. sales rose 10 percent to $957 million, while sales in the Mediterranean were up 12 percent to $449 million from the year-earlier quarter.

But sales in Mexico, which account for more than one-third of Cemex’s total revenue, fell 4 percent, reflecting the weak economic environment in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Cemex introduced a new executive team in May after the sudden death of its chief executive officer, Lorenzo Zambrano.

The cement maker, which took on billions in debt to fund an aggressive expansion on five continents under Zambrano, is still chafing under about $17 billion in debt. The new chairman, Rogelio Zambrano Lozano, a cousin of the late Cemex CEO, has said the company was aiming to regain its investment-grade rating.

Fernando Gonzalez, the new CEO, has also said Cemex’s priority was to reduce leverage, although the company will still consider opportunities as the cement industry consolidates. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Franklin Paul, Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.