UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex aims to trim debt by $1 bln in 2015

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement makers, said on Tuesday it aims to cut its debt by up to $1 billion this year and sees compound annual growth of 4 percent in sales volumes between 2014-2016.

Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from expensive acquisitions before the 2008 financial crisis, has been focusing on reducing debt to regain an investment-grade rating.

The company believes it can refinance $2.9 billion in bonds at a coupon of around 9 percent this year, according to a presentation to investors.

Cemex had total debt of $16.29 billion at the end of 2014.

“There are some clouds, but we’re sure next year will be better,” Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told analysts in New York in a conference streamed online. “We can deliver growth above the average ... we can increase our volumes significantly,” he added.

Gonzalez said he expected demand next year to grow above 6 percent in the United States and Spain, while in Mexico, Central America and South America, it should grow at more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)