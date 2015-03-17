FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex aims to trim debt by $1 bln in 2015
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex aims to trim debt by $1 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on demand growth, quotes, background)

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement makers, said on Tuesday it aims to cut its debt by up to $1 billion this year and sees compound annual growth of 4 percent in sales volumes between 2014-2016.

Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from expensive acquisitions before the 2008 financial crisis, has been focusing on reducing debt to regain an investment-grade rating.

The company believes it can refinance $2.9 billion in bonds at a coupon of around 9 percent this year, according to a presentation to investors.

Cemex had total debt of $16.29 billion at the end of 2014.

“There are some clouds, but we’re sure next year will be better,” Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told analysts in New York in a conference streamed online. “We can deliver growth above the average ... we can increase our volumes significantly,” he added.

Gonzalez said he expected demand next year to grow above 6 percent in the United States and Spain, while in Mexico, Central America and South America, it should grow at more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.