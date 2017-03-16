FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Cemex eyes possible U.S. growth from border wall, infrastructure
March 16, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Cemex eyes possible U.S. growth from border wall, infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency error to $2.5 billion USD, not 2.5 billion pesos)

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex sees potential growth in its U.S. operations from the construction of the Trump administration's proposed border wall as well as expected infrastructure spending, the company said in an investor presentation on Thursday.

The company also expects asset disinvestments to reach up to $2.5 billion and debt reduction by as much as $4 billion in 2017, Cemex said. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

