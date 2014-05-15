FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Cemex taps CFO Gonzalez as next CEO, boardmember as chairman
May 15, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Cemex taps CFO Gonzalez as next CEO, boardmember as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, May 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex , one of the world’s leading cement makers, said on Thursday CFO Fernando Gonzalez will take over as CEO after the sudden death of Lorenzo Zambrano.

Rogelio Zambrano Lozano, 57, board member since 1987 and a cousin of the late CEO, will take over as chairman of the board, Cemex added in a statement, as the company separates the dual roles that Zambrano held. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)

