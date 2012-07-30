Up to 2,000 Cemex jobs could be affected by IBM contract

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Monday that between 3.6 percent and 4.8 percent of its staff worldwide may be affected by an outsourcing deal the cement maker has signed with IBM.

“We would be talking of aproximately between 1,500 and 2,000 people,” Cemex’s Chief Financial Officer Fernando Gonzalez told Reuters. Some of those jobs may be absorbed by IBM, he added.

Cemex has a global staff of some 42,000 workers.

Earlier on Monday, Cemex said it had agreed a 10-year outsourcing deal with IBM that will help it save close to $1 billion during the life of the contract.