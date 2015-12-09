FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Mexico central bank calendar diverges from U.S. Fed in 2016
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico central bank calendar diverges from U.S. Fed in 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table of calendar, background)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on
Wednesday released its calendar for interest rate announcements
in 2016, where its meetings do not as closely follow the U.S.
Federal Reserve's calendar as they did in late 2015.
    The market has been watching for the calendar's release as a
possible clue as to whether Mexico's monetary policy would
closely follow the moves of the Federal Reserve.
    Mexico's central bank said in a statement that it reserved
the right to change its calendar in case it needs to take into
account "extraordinary events."
    In July, Mexico modified its calendar for decision
announcements, moving them to occur shortly after Fed meetings.
    Mexico's peso has slumped this year to record lows,
hurt by bets that higher U.S. interest rates could sap demand
for riskier assets, such as emerging market bonds.
    Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens told Reuters on
Monday that Mexico must be ready to "take care" of the battered
peso as a U.S. rate hike looms, but that the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy would not be the only factor driving Mexico's
rate decisions. 
    Twenty of 22 economists in a poll by Banamex on Monday
expect the Bank of Mexico to raise its benchmark rate from 3
percent by 25 basis points on Dec. 17, the day after U.S.
Federal Reserve's own rate announcement.
    
             Mexico Policy Decisions  Fed Meetings
 Jan.                                     26-27
 Feb.                   4                   
 March                 18                 15-16
 April                                    26-27
 May                    5                   
 June                  30                 14-15
 July                                     26-27
 Aug.                  11                   
 Sept.                 29                 20-21
 Oct.                                       
 Nov.                  17                  1-2
 Dec.                  15                 13-14
 
    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Grant McCool)

