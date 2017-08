WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that inflation expectations have largely stabilized and that the bank has fulfilled its role of preventing relative price changes from becoming generalized.

Inflation had moved out of the central bank's 2 to 4 percent target range because of changes to gasoline prices and the nominal exchange rate, Carstens said at the IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)