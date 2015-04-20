FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank chief says hard to coordinate monetary policy
April 20, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank chief says hard to coordinate monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s central bank on Monday said better coordination of monetary policies around the world is difficult to achieve in practice, but could help all countries.

Monetary easing in large economies like the United States and Japan was prompting exchange rate volatility, which in turn encouraged emerging market policymakers to accumulate international reserves to stabilize their currencies, creating distortions, said Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens.

“In terms of coordination, ... what I see in practical terms (is) it’s difficult to achieve,” he said at an event at the Washington-based Peterson Institute.

“But at least we should recognize there are gains to be reaped if more collaboration can take place.” (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Eric Walsh)

