Mexico cenbankers unanimous on rates, split on CPI

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexican central bankers are split over whether risks to inflation are easing and could either cut or hike rates if need be, according to the minutes of their last meeting, released on Friday.

The bank’s policymakers were unanimous in leaving rates on hold at their meeting two weeks earlier, the minutes showed.

But the minutes said while most agreed that the balance of inflation risks had improved, some saw no improvement.

Mexico’s central bank has held interest rates at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, and investors see little chance of any change this year.