Mexico central bank sells $200 mln in 2nd auction as peso sinks

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Thursday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in its second auction during the session after the peso hit a fresh record low against the dollar.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 19.1693 pesos per greenback.

The bank earlier sold $200 million after the peso weakened more than 1 percent from its fix rate in the previous session. A second auction was triggered by a 1.5 percent slide compared to Wednesday’s fix rate. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)