Mexico central bank sells additional $200 after peso hits fresh low

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank sold an additional $200 million of $200 million offered in a second auction on Friday after the peso slumped to a fresh low on an oil price slump and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates next week.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 17.3602 pesos per dollar, bringing the total auctioned to $400 million on Friday.

The so-called “supplemental” auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)