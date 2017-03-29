FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico cenbank says handed 322 bln peso surplus to government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it had transferred 321.7 billion pesos ($17 billion) of its 2016 surplus to the federal government, which will help the country pay down debt this year.

The central bank said in a statement its total surplus in 2016 was 535.3 billion pesos, of which it channeled nearly 6.6 billion pesos into its capital reserve. It also set aside some 207 billion pesos into reserves in case the peso appreciates.

$1 = 18.7767 pesos Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

