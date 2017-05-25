FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico local forex committee to begin operating before year end-Carstens
May 25, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico local forex committee to begin operating before year end-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that a new local foreign exchange committee to promote market discipline and ethics will be operating by the end of 2017.

The bank announced the committee and a new code of conduct governing foreign exchange and bond trading on Wednesday, in the wake of a probe by Mexico's anti-trust agency into collusion by major banks to fix prices in central bank debt auctions.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

