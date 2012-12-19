FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico to trim short-term debt issuance in 2013
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Mexico to trim short-term debt issuance in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday said it was lowering the amount of short-term debt, known as Cetes, it would offer at its weekly auctions in the first quarter of next year.

The Finance Ministry said in a press release that only the 28-day and 91-day Cetes would be affected.

In the statement, the ministry said it will reduce the average amount of 28-day Cetes sold per week by 2 billion pesos ($157 million) to 5 billion pesos. The amount sold of 91-day Cetes will be cut by 1 billion pesos to 7 billion pesos.

The ministry also said it would raise by 500 million pesos the amount offered to the market on its five-year bond every four weeks, taking it up to 8.5 billion pesos.

It said it will auction stripped 30-year inflation-linked Udibonos every 12 weeks from the first auction of the securities held on Nov. 14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.