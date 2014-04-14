TABLE-Mexico 29-day Cetes yield rises to 3.22 percent

MEXICO CITY, April 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Monday. (all rates in percent) Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum

Avg (bps) 29-day 3.22 +2 3.10 3.28 92-day 3.35 +1 3.30 3.38 183-day 3.49 +3 3.45 3.52

Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 29-day 6.000 bln pesos 15.372 bln pesos 2.56 92-day 10.000 bln pesos 22.915 bln pesos 2.29 183-day 11.000 bln pesos 25.748 bln pesos 2.34

Total demand of 64.034 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.37 times the government debt on offer. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)