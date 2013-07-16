FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-TABLE-Mexico 28-day yield rises to 3.85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday.

Maturity   Weighted   Change    Minimum   Maximum  Reuters Poll 
              Avg      (bps)    
28-day         3.85       2       3.70      3.90      3.83 
91-day         3.89       0       3.87      3.91      3.90 
175-day        4.00       1       3.98      4.01      3.99 
  
Maturity    Assigned          Demand           Bid/Cover 
28-day       6.000 bln pesos  13.653 bln pesos  2.28   
91-day       8.000 bln pesos  23.765 bln pesos  2.97   
175-day      10.000 bln pesos 32.150 bln pesos  3.22   
  
    Total demand of 69.567 billion pesos in the auction  
was equivalent to 2.90 times the government debt on offer. 
    Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted 
and the average rate -- were as follows: 
  
28-day      5 basis points 
91-day      2 basis points 
175-day     1 basis point

