Mexico's No. 3 retailer sees double-digit revenue growth in 2013
January 11, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's No. 3 retailer sees double-digit revenue growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Grupo Comercial Chedraui said on Friday it expects 2013 revenue to increase by 11 to 13 percent, helped by the planned opening of 20 new stores.

Chedraui, Mexico’s third-biggest retailer, said in a statement that sales at stores open at least a year should also increase by around 3 to 4 percent in Mexico.

The company said it expects U.S. same-store sales to increase by between 1 and 2 percent in dollar terms.

Chedraui expects to invest the equivalent of 5 percent of its revenue in 2013, according to the statement.

The chain had 232 stores in Mexico and the United States at the end of September.

