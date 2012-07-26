Mexican retailer Chedraui looks to buy stores in U.S.

* Chedraui looking to buy stores from rival in California

* Purchases could be completed by end of August

* Retailer sees opportunity as Walmex cuts expansion plan

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s third-biggest retailer, Grupo Comercial Chedraui, is looking to buy eight stores from a competitor in California, company executives said on Thursday.

Chedraui, which operates 221 stores in Mexico and the United States, hopes to close the deal by the end of August, the executives said on a call with analysts discussing second-quarter results.

The retailer said at the beginning of the year that it planned to build fewer stores this year but would buy units from competitors to expand more quickly.

Chedraui has said it plans to open 16 stores this year, just over half the number it opened in 2011.

That store opening plan could be increased by 10 to 20 percent, however, since developers are approaching the company with proposals that Mexico’s top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico , is rejecting, Chief Executive Antonio Chedraui said.

Walmex last month said it was cutting its expansion plan for this year by about 100 stores as it faces investigations over allegations it bribed local officials to open stores more quickly.

“This helps us win market share,” said CEO Chedraui.

The retailer on Wednesday reported a 3.3 percent rise in same-store sales for the second quarter, slightly above the 3 percent gain reported by Walmex.

Chedraui shares were up 0.37 percent at 35.05 pesos in local trading.