Mexico opens anti-dumping probe into China seamless steel pipes

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy ministry said on Wednesday it has opened an anti-dumping probe into Chinese seamless steel pipes after local company TAMSA complained of price differences between the Asian imports and domestic production.

The investigation is for all Chinese-made pipes, regardless of the place from which they were imported.

TAMSA filed its probe request in late September, citing “considerable volumes of imports of seamless steel pipes from China which entered the domestic market under discriminatory price terms,” the ministry said in the Official Gazette.

It said such price differences hurt the local market, adding it asked the government to investigate the period April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2012.

Further analysis of damages to the local industry between January 1, 2009 and March 31, 2012 would also be part of the probe, the ministry added.