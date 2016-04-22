FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to extend Mexican industrial park feasibility study -sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

China to extend Mexican industrial park feasibility study -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - State-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) will extend by three months a feasibility study for a major industrial park in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, two Mexican officials familiar with the matter said.

Jalisco’s government and CCCC agreed in October to carry out a six-month study of the project, which could become one of the biggest Chinese investments in Mexico and give China an important foothold to supply the North American market.

“There will be a three-month extension to the analysis time so that the project is a success,” one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The second official said the Chinese company wanted more time to settle on a suitable location and would agree to the extension in mid-May, when a high-level Chinese delegation is expected to visit Jalisco’s state capital, Guadalajara.

The plan calls for development of a site of around 500 hectares (1236 acres) for Chinese high-tech manufacturers near Guadalajara.

CCCC did not reply to a request for comment.

If the project in Jalisco proceeds, it could help mend fences between Mexico and China that were damaged in late 2014 when President Enrique Pena Nieto abruptly canceled a $3.75 billion Chinese-led rail project in Mexico.

The contract to build a high-speed rail awarded to a group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd was revoked as media reports surfaced that Pena Nieto’s wife was in the process of buying a luxury house from one of the consortium’s Mexican partners.

The cancellation caused dismay in Beijing and came just ahead of Pena Nieto’s first official state visit to China, which has so far made little foreign direct investment in Mexico. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.