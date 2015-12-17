FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico probes China, Taiwan cold-rolled steel imports
December 17, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico probes China, Taiwan cold-rolled steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry is launching an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cold-rolled flat steel from China and Taiwan, according the government said on Thursday.

Steel company Ternium requested the investigation in September, saying that imports from China and Taiwan increased sharply between January 2012 and April 2015 and that hurt local producers, the government said.

Mexico has taken steps to protect its struggling steel industry this year, including introducing new import duties, anti-dumping quotas and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.

The Economy Ministry said in September it would investigate imports of steel wire rod from China. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Will Dunham)

