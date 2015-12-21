FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico probes China, Taiwan corrosion resistant steel imports
December 21, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Mexico probes China, Taiwan corrosion resistant steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Dec. 17 story to change steel type from “cold-rolled” to “corrosion resistant” in headline and paragraph 1)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Ministry is launching an anti-dumping investigation into imports of corrosion resistant steel from China and Taiwan, the government said on Thursday.

Steel company Ternium requested the investigation in September, saying that imports from China and Taiwan increased sharply between January 2012 and April 2015 and that hurt local producers, the government said.

Mexico has taken steps to protect its struggling steel industry this year, including introducing new import duties, anti-dumping quotas and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.

The Economy Ministry said in September it would investigate imports of steel wire rod from China. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Will Dunham)

