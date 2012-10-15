FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico files WTO dispute over Chinese textile subsidies
October 15, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Mexico files WTO dispute over Chinese textile subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday to challenge China’s support for its clothing and textile industries, the WTO said in a statement.

The wide-ranging complaint cites exemptions from income tax, value-added tax and municipal taxes; discounts on loans, land rights and electricity prices; support for the cotton sector; and cash payments from government agencies.

By launching the legal process, Mexico has triggered a 60-day window for China to resolve the dispute by giving a satisfactory explanation or otherwise meeting its concerns. After that, Mexico could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case in the hope of forcing China to change its laws.

