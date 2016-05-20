FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coke Femsa says Venezuelan plants operating on low sugar stocks
May 20, 2016 / 10:54 PM / a year ago

Coke Femsa says Venezuelan plants operating on low sugar stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, May 20 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America’s biggest Coke bottler, said on Friday its Venezuelan plants are operating with low sugar stocks, which could cause temporary interruptions in future production of sugar-based drinks.

Coke Femsa, which operates across Latin America including four plants in Venezuela, said its sugar suppliers in the South American country have temporarily halted operations due to a shortage.

“We are speeding up specific actions that allow us to face this situation in coordination with our suppliers, the authorities and our employees,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the Venezuelan plants are currently forced to draw down existing sugar supplies.

Venezuela is in the midst of a deep recession, and spontaneous demonstrations and looting have become more common amid worsening food shortages, frequent power cuts and the world’s highest inflation. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)


