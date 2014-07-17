Coca Cola says to maintain $1 bln a year Mexico investment

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - The Coca Cola Company said on Wednesday it would maintain its roughly $1 billion a year investment in Mexico, its largest market outside the United States, until 2020.

The company, which co-owns bottler Coca Cola FEMSA , said its investment between 2014-2020 would be more than $8.2 billion, or $1.17 billion, per year.

“For the last 10 years the Coca Cola System has invested an average of $1 billion a year and we are reaffirming that promise until 2020,” Francisco Crespo, president of Coca Cola Mexico said in a news release.