Coke Femsa reports preliminary third-quarter profit
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Coke Femsa reports preliminary third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, on Wednesday reported a preliminary third-quarter profit of 1.988 billion pesos ($117.4 million).

The preliminary statement, which said it excluded the impact of foreign currency volatility, the company’s Venezuelan operations and recent acquisitions, showed a stronger third-quarter profit.

According to the statement, the company reported a profit of 1.988 billion pesos, compared to a profit of 1.783 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Coke Femsa’s full results statement has not yet been filed with Mexico’s stock exchange.

$1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September Reporting by Elinor Comlay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
