MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 4.6 percent.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of 2.68 billion pesos ($206 million), compared with a profit of 2.81 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)