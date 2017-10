MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Retailer Comercial Mexicana plans to invest 3.455 billion pesos ($271.30 million) in capital expenditures this year, the company said in a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company, known locally as Comerci, operates the upscale City Market grocery stores as well as discount stores and restaurants. It said it would open a total of 13 new stores and restaurants in 2013.