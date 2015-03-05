FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Comerci expects slightly higher 2015 sales
March 5, 2015

Mexico's Comerci expects slightly higher 2015 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana on Wednesday said it expects consumer spending to pick up this year, helping the company to increase its revenue by about 1.8 percent and sales at stores open at least a year by 2 percent from the year earlier.

Comerci, Mexico’s No. 4 retailer which recently sold 160 stores to larger rival Soriana, said it expects revenue of 48.736 billion pesos ($3.24 billion) in 2015, up from 47.854 billion pesos in 2014.

The company expects a 2015 profit of 2.393 billion pesos, up 11.1 percent from 2.154 billion pesos in 2014, according to a statement filed with Mexico’s stock exchange.

Comerci expects to open five new stores this year, the statement said.

The chain is looking to focus on its higher-end stores, after it was left with just 40 units after selling its lower-price stores to Soriana.

$1 = 15.0520 Mexican pesos Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

