Mexico's Comerci said shareholders approve division plan
July 3, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Comerci said shareholders approve division plan

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana (Comerci) said on Thursday that its shareholders approved a proposal to divide the company into two entities, as part of an asset sale to its competitor Soriana.

In April, supermarket chain Soriana’s shareholders approved the purchase of 160 stores from Comerci for some 39.19 billion pesos ($2.50 billion).

Comerci, which will keep 40 stores in the deal, has said the sale to Soriana will enable the company to concentrate on areas where it sees more growth opportunities.

Comerci shares closed up 0.61 percent at 49.76 pesos per share on Thursday. ($1 = 15.6612 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Noe Torres)

