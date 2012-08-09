Mexico's Comerci raises profit forecast after Costco stake sale

* Expects 2012 profit of 6.9 bln pesos

* Sees same-store sales rising 3.3 pct in 2012, up from 2.3 pct

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana on Thursday more than tripled its forecast profit for 2012, helped by a 5.1 billion peso ($389.30 million) gain from selling its stake in warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp.

The company, which has struggled under a heavy debt load, agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Costco’s Mexico unit in June.

Known as Comerci, the company said it now expects a 2012 profit of 6.9 billion pesos, compared to the 1.9 billion pesos it forecast in January.

The retail chain also raised its sales estimates for stores open more than a year.

Comerci now expects same-store sales to increase 3.3 percent in 2012 compared to a year earlier. In January, the chain forecast a 2.3 percent increase in same-store sales.

Total revenue should rise to 45.7 billion pesos, up 5.3 percent from the year earlier, the company said.

Comerci said it will invest about 2.2 billion pesos to open 12 new stores as well as two restaurants in 2013. For 2014, the company said it will spend about 3.2 billion pesos to open 17 stores and two restaurants.

Comerci shares closed up 0.28 percent at 32.57 in local marketing trading.