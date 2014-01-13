FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Comerci sees 2014 same-store sales increasing 1.9 pct
January 13, 2014 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Comerci sees 2014 same-store sales increasing 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Controladora Comercial Mexicana said on Monday it expects sales at stores open at least a year to increase 1.9 percent in 2014.

The company, which said it expects to open 10 new stores and one restaurant this year, expects 2014 sales of 49.582 billion pesos ($3.82 billion).

Comerci said it expects to spend about 2.562 billion pesos opening the new stores and maintaining and renovating existing stores.

The effects of a fiscal reform to increase Mexico’s tax base will dampen consumer spending in the first half of the year, the company’s statement said, but it added that if Mexico’s economy expands above 3 percent, Comerci should see improved sales in the second half of the year.

